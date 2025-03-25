Analyst Makes A Bold Prediction About Kenny Pickett This Season

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need for an improved quarterback room.

So far, they’ve only found their third-stringer.

Not many people were thrilled to see that they traded for Kenny Pickett.

However, he’s a young quarterback with plenty of experience as a starter, so you could definitely do a whole lot worse with your third-string quarterback.

The Browns are more than familiar with the need to start multiple quarterbacks in a season.

Whether it’s because of injuries, poor play, or whatever, it hasn’t been odd to see them start at least three quarterbacks in the past.

Notably, that’s why Danny Cunningham believes we’ll see Pickett start at least one game for the Browns.

Will Kenny Pickett be starting games for the Browns this season? #DawgPound "Kenny Pickett is going to start a game against the Steelers because that's how Cleveland Browns football works." –@RealDCunningham pic.twitter.com/zurfDqD0K2 — Matt Fontana Show (@MattFontanaShow) March 23, 2025

He predicted that Pickett wouldn’t only start a game, but he also claimed that it would be in Pittsburgh vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He claimed that it’s just the way the football gods operate, much more with the Browns.

Truth be told, it’s hard to disagree with that statement.

Of course, we should all hope that his prediction doesn’t come to fruition, or perhaps that if it happens, it will be in the regular-season finale and with the Browns already in the playoffs.

Needless to say, the Browns don’t expect Pickett to be their savior, and they might hope he never has to set foot on the gridiron.

But if history has taught us anything, it is that you can never have too much depth at the most important position in team sports.

