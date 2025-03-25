Analyst Says 1 Browns Free Agent Signing Has The ‘Most Upside’

The Cleveland Browns needed some help at linebacker.

With all the uncertainty about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, they couldn’t afford to lose one of their most underrated players.

That’s why they made a run at Devin Bush.

Considering his talent and the team-friendly deal he signed, Ben Cooper of PFF reported that he’s their free-agent signing with the highest upside right now:

“The upside here is incredibly high for the team and the former first-rounder. With another productive season from Bush, the Browns could have one of the NFL’s most formidable linebacker duos (Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah) and Bush could cash in next offseason,” Cooper wrote.

The Browns gave Bush a one-year deal worth just $3.25 million.

He had previously signed a one-year deal with $1.5 million last year with the organization, and he was one of the biggest bargains in the league.

He finished the campaign with 76 total tackles, one sack, and three passes defended in 16 appearances (10 starts) last season.

Granted, he hasn’t necessarily lived up to the expectations that come with being the No. 10 pick.

Then again, he’s still pretty young, and perhaps he just needed to find the right place and environment to thrive and make the most of his talents.

In six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks, he’s logged 399 total tackles, 16 passes defended, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

The Browns will look to get back to their defensive dominance from Jim Schwartz’s first season as their defensive coordinator, and Bush could play a strong part in that.

It seems like, barring a shocking turn of events, we won’t see Owusu-Koramoah back on the field in 2025, and that will leave the door wide open for the former first-round pick to take a big leap and prove what he’s capable of.

