Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Martin Emerson

The Browns return the core of a defensive unit that ranked among the league’s best in 2023 as only a handful of starters signed elsewhere earlier this year.

After its historically good season, Cleveland’s defense has ranked among multiple analysts’ top units for the 2024 season.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes is no different, and the ESPN on-air personality had special praise for one of the squad’s defenders.

A video posted to Twitter showed Kimes on ESPN’s “NFL Live” program making a bold prediction about cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.’s play this season.

“I would look for, by the way, Emerson to become a Pro Bowler for the first time this season,” Kimes said of the cornerback.

Nashville & Jacksonville getting covered stadiums. Chicago trying for one too. Maybe Washington DC. The arms race is on and #Browns know it. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) June 25, 2024

Kimes said that Emerson was an “incredibly slept-on” athlete as other media members often praise the play of cornerbacks Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II when talking about the Cleveland secondary.

The analyst said that Ward and Emerson can play terrific man defense and are capable of keeping up with “almost every receiver group” in the league.

Kimes later revealed her top five defenses for 2024, selecting Cleveland as the best unit in the NFL this season.

Entering his third season, Emerson has played 33 games thus far for the Browns.

Last year, Emerson recorded 59 tackles, 14 pass deflections, and four interceptions in 16 games.

The 23-year-old athlete has made multiple analysts’ preseason watch lists after his second consecutive season of stellar play.

Emerson was a third-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Browns' Season