Analyst Makes A Bold Statement About Browns’ Season

Every NFL team has aspirations of playoff berths during the offseason, but less than half the league will earn those in January.

After making the playoffs following their 11-6 regular season in 2023, should the Browns have higher expectations than just making the playoffs this year?

NFL analyst Field Yates is among pundits who believe the answer is yes.

ESPN Cleveland shared a video on Twitter of Yates’ conversation on “The Really Big Show,” and the analyst made a bold statement about where he sees the Browns finishing the year.

“I would say making the playoffs, winning a game is a good starting point here,” Yates said of his expectations for the Browns in 2024.

What would define a good season for the Browns? "I think making the playoffs and winning a game is a good starting point here…," – @FieldYates pic.twitter.com/L9vFvUQFbP — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 25, 2024

Yates further said that should quarterback Deshaun Watson return to his elite status this season, winning a playoff game is “a baseline” for where Cleveland should finish their postseason.

The analyst noted that the roster is among the best in the NFL, pointing to the defensive athletes who are “on the rise” after a strong showing in 2023.

Yates pointed to the offensive line as the only concern heading into the season as the veteran unit is beginning to show its age.

Still, Yates said he believed the offensive coaches would maximize their potential as the offensive line has a “good mix” of younger and experienced talent this season.

The analyst also pointed to the different offensive schemes the Browns plan to employ as Cleveland hired Ken Dorsey as its new coordinator in February.

NEXT:

Amari Cooper Gives Honest Answer In Viral Video