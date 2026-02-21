Analyst Makes Aggressive Pitch For Browns Move

The Cleveland Browns obviously need to improve the offense this offseason after scoring fewer points than any team in the NFL. With new head coach Todd Monken being an offensive hire, it’s widely expected that he will help lead an overhaul of this offense, and the biggest areas of need are offensive line and wide receiver.

Cleveland’s path to improving the offense is tricky, given the team’s current salary cap constraints, but a huge name has recently been thrown into the mix with the Miami Dolphins cutting Tyreek Hill. Many analysts don’t love the idea of the Browns signing Hill, but Bruce Drennan isn’t one of those guys.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan urged the Browns to go get Tyreek Hill. He stressed the importance of improving this lackluster wide receiver room and didn’t mince his words whatsoever.

“Outside of Judkins and Fannin, and we don’t know yet about Sanders, we need everything else. We need a totally new offensive line, receivers, and depth. You’ve gotta be able to score touchdowns,” Drennan said.

"You gotta be able to score touchdowns!" #DawgPound Bruce wants to sign Tyreek Hill to supplement the WR core. 🐆 presented by @FanDuel https://t.co/UCxs9leG6h pic.twitter.com/qhnuTdNHc5 — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) February 21, 2026

It’s a fun idea, but it’s quite difficult to imagine Hill wanting to choose the Browns given where they are in their development. He doesn’t have many years of production left, and he’s absolutely going to want to join a contender, including a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The draft remains the best possible option for the Browns to bring in more talent at wide receiver, but it will be interesting to see how they navigate the free agent market with their lack of cap space. General manager Andrew Berry is going to have to get creative and find ways to restructure some existing contracts to open up room to bring in somebody like Hill.

Drennan’s point makes sense because this offense obviously needs playmakers who can rip the top off a defense, but Hill would be a huge and likely expensive risk. It’s hard to envision him having any interest anyway, but you never know.

