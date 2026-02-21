© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Saturday, February 21, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Aggressive Pitch For Browns Move

Analyst Makes Aggressive Pitch For Browns Move

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Analyst Makes Aggressive Pitch For Browns Move
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns obviously need to improve the offense this offseason after scoring fewer points than any team in the NFL. With new head coach Todd Monken being an offensive hire, it’s widely expected that he will help lead an overhaul of this offense, and the biggest areas of need are offensive line and wide receiver.

Cleveland’s path to improving the offense is tricky, given the team’s current salary cap constraints, but a huge name has recently been thrown into the mix with the Miami Dolphins cutting Tyreek Hill. Many analysts don’t love the idea of the Browns signing Hill, but Bruce Drennan isn’t one of those guys.

During a recent episode of Bonus Time, Drennan urged the Browns to go get Tyreek Hill. He stressed the importance of improving this lackluster wide receiver room and didn’t mince his words whatsoever.

“Outside of Judkins and Fannin, and we don’t know yet about Sanders, we need everything else. We need a totally new offensive line, receivers, and depth. You’ve gotta be able to score touchdowns,” Drennan said.

It’s a fun idea, but it’s quite difficult to imagine Hill wanting to choose the Browns given where they are in their development. He doesn’t have many years of production left, and he’s absolutely going to want to join a contender, including a potential reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The draft remains the best possible option for the Browns to bring in more talent at wide receiver, but it will be interesting to see how they navigate the free agent market with their lack of cap space. General manager Andrew Berry is going to have to get creative and find ways to restructure some existing contracts to open up room to bring in somebody like Hill.

Drennan’s point makes sense because this offense obviously needs playmakers who can rip the top off a defense, but Hill would be a huge and likely expensive risk. It’s hard to envision him having any interest anyway, but you never know.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Hints He Would Like To Coach
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation