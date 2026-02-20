Insider Names 2 WR Targets For Browns At No. 6 In Draft

The Cleveland Browns could be facing a great deal of pressure when it comes time for them to make the No. 6 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Though it may seem like an advantageous spot, it also comes with significant unknowns and risks.

The Browns could have to decide between prioritizing a position of need, either wide receiver or offensive tackle, and the chance that the best player available might not be at either one of those. Then, based on how the scenario plays out, the selection could be second-guessed for months or even years to come.

Analyst Tony Grossi recently said he believes that Cleveland’s initial pick will come down to either a tackle or a receiver. He also said that the latter is more possible than fans may think.

With that in mind, Grossi named his two favorite wide receiver prospects for the Browns in the NFL Draft: Carnell Tate from Ohio State and Denzel Boston from Washington.

“Tate, with Denzel Boston right behind,” Grossi said.

"I think one of those first two picks will be an offensive tackle," – @TonyGrossi on the Browns rebuilding their OL. https://t.co/PkkEiVwrac pic.twitter.com/UwEyeKhsz3 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 20, 2026

Tate has been seen as a top 10 pick for much of the pre-draft season so far. However, he often lands with the New York Giants at No. 5 in mock drafts, as they look to give Jaxson Dart more weapons on offense.

Boston is not projected to be a top 10 pick, so Cleveland selecting him at No. 6 could be a risky move. The Athletic has him at No. 25 in its top 100 draft rankings, and Mel Kiper Jr. of ESPN has him as his fourth-rated wide receiver, behind Tate, Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State, and Makai Lemon of USC.

That could make Boston a more likely pick for Cleveland at No. 24 overall. However, there is always the chance he may not make it that far.

So, the Browns could be facing a tough choice at No. 6. It could come down to either Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano or Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

That would be the most glaring decision between fulfilling a need or adding to a strength.

NEXT:

ESPN Insider Reveals A Concerning Stat About Shedeur Sanders