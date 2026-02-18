© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Analyst Turns Heads With Browns, Tyreek Hill Statement

Analyst Turns Heads With Browns, Tyreek Hill Statement

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

 

The Miami Dolphins recently made a surprising move by releasing Tyreek Hill. When healthy, Hill has been among the best wideouts in the league, but with a new coaching regime and GM, the Dolphins are going in a different direction.

When a player of Hill’s caliber is on the open market, fans and analysts of teams around the league start dreaming of what it could be like for them to join a particular organization. That includes the Cleveland Browns, a team that’s in desperate need of a star wideout alongside Jerry Jeudy.

While some have talked about Hill joining the team, analyst Nick Wilson isn’t so sure that’s in the team’s best interest, which he noted in an appearance on 92.3’s The Fan.

“I could not have less interest in Tyreek Hill joining this Browns team… and that includes if you today lock in a 1,600-yard season next year,” Wilson said.

He later said, “I cannot find a redeeming quality to him,” comparing Hill to Antonio Brown, whose time in the NFL didn’t end well. As Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans are well aware, Brown’s final NFL game ended with him taking his jersey off and leaving the field.

Brown had some exciting moments while paired with Tom Brady, but ultimately, his off-field issues presented themselves during a game, and that was that.

Whether Hill is in a similar headspace remains to be seen, but with the Browns having so many organizational challenges over the years, Wilson could have a point. Acquiring safer players without any drama associated with them might be the way to go, especially for players on the offensive side of the ball.

Browns fans have made it abundantly clear that they’d like the team to do something about the current state of the offense. If it’s not Hill, it’ll have to be someone else who can come in and take some pressure off of Jeudy.

Otherwise, the Browns’ offense could be in a similar position as this year, even if they figure out some of their other shortcomings, like quarterback and the offensive line.

