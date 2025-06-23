Analyst Makes Big Prediction About Joe Flacco

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with four potential starting quarterbacks.

Nevertheless, as much as some fans and members of the media keep pushing for Shedeur Sanders to get the nod, chances are that he’s not going to take the reins of the offense by Week 1.

Given his history with this team and his experience, most signs point to Joe Flacco as the leading candidate to be behind center to start the season, even if it’s temporary.

And, according to Rich Eisen, that might be the right call.

In the latest edition of his show, Eisen broke down the Browns’ quarterback battle, and he concluded that Flacco might be their best option right now:

“I think Flacco will perform well. I think we’ve seen what Flacco does in this offense. He and Stefanski are kind of lockstep. I think this is a better team, potentially, offensively, than the one he had, [and] if Jerry Jeudy is a number one that we saw last year with a whole host of quarterbacks,” Eisen said.

Of course, Flacco won’t be a long-term option for this organization.

He’s close to the end of his career, and he offers little to no upside at this point.

If anything, he should be in decline.

Then again, if the Browns are looking to compete at a high level and make a strong push right out of the gate, then Flacco should be their go-to guy, even if he’s just a stopgap.

Whether he will end the season as the starter or not might be irrelevant, but the biggest priority for the Browns this season should be figuring out if their quarterback of the future is on the roster.

If that’s not the case, then they might just roll with Flacco and try to make a postseason push before hitting the market again in 2026, as he should give this team the best shot at contention.

