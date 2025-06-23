Browns Nation

Monday, June 23, 2025
Browns Veteran Could Be Key To 2025 Success

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans aren’t sure what to make of the team heading into the 2025 NFL season.

On one hand, there has been a lot of excitement surrounding the quarterback position, especially since the team just drafted two of them.

On the other hand, the Browns haven’t made that many moves throughout the offseason in their other positions, which could indicate that 2025 could provide similar results to the past few years.

One thing that is changing from 2024 is the play-calling duties, as it’s been reported that head coach Kevin Stefanski will return to those duties.

With that in mind, reporter Zac Jackson believes that the Browns’ offense could look a lot better, especially if they use David Njoku in a greater capacity.

“With HC Kevin Stefanski calling plays again, their offense is expected to revert to what worked — two-tight-end sets with a wide zone run game. That should position contract-year tight end David Njoku as the No. 2 option in the passing game, with beat reporter Zac Jackson writing, “A healthy Njoku could easily surpass 100 targets this season.”

Njoku has looked like a top-tier tight end with several different quarterbacks.

While the Browns might have a competition heading into the year, or even a carousel during the season, the veteran tight end should be ready for whatever might be thrown his way.

The Browns have had a lot of changes with their pass-catchers in recent seasons, but with Njoku being a constant presence in the locker room and on the field, he should be given plenty of opportunities.

There are a lot of questions about this team, certainly, but with any luck, Njoku shouldn’t be one of them.

Rather, his teammates, new and old, will be tasked with figuring out this offense and navigating a new system.

Browns Nation Staff
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

