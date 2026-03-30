Analyst Makes Blunt Statement About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation continues to be one of the biggest talking points heading into the 2026 season, and one analyst didn’t hold back when discussing Deshaun Watson’s outlook.

There is still uncertainty surrounding who will ultimately lead the Browns’ offense this season. With multiple options on the roster and questions about whether they will draft a quarterback, the position remains far from settled.

Speaking recently on 92.3 The Fan, Ken Carman shared a strong opinion about Watson’s future with the team.

“I don’t think there’s anybody out there who thinks Deshaun Watson’s going to be good enough to give them any sort of a future whatsoever. If you’re gonna start that guy, he’s gotta be not just decent, he’s gotta be damn good,” Carman said.

"I don't think there's anybody out there who thinks Deshaun Watson's going to be good enough to give them any sort of a future whatsoever…If you're gonna start that guy, he's gotta be not just decent…he's gotta be damn good…" – @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on the recent… pic.twitter.com/fJbsJf8bce — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 30, 2026

After arriving in Cleveland with high expectations, saying that Watson has struggled would be putting it lightly. Injuries and disappointing play have prevented him from establishing himself as the long-term answer the organization hoped for when they made the move to acquire him.

Now, the standard for Watson should be clear.

It is no longer enough for him to simply be serviceable. As Carman pointed out, Watson would need to play at a high level to justify being the starter, especially with other quarterbacks on the roster competing for the role.

The Browns appear to be heading toward an open competition at quarterback heading into training camp. That will likely include Shedeur Sanders and possibly a rookie from the 2026 draft class.

For Watson, there is only one path forward.

If he is given the chance to start, he will need to show far more than what he’s shown since he’s been in Cleveland.

The Browns need answers at quarterback and can’t afford to waste more time with options that cannot be the future of the franchise.

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