Insider Releases A Brutally Honest Browns 2026 Record Prediction

One of the first things a fan or analyst does once the NFL schedule is released is go through it game by game to predict how many their team of interest is going to win. Despite having the same information at hand, the outlook for the Cleveland Browns has varied wildly since they learned of the 2026 schedule this week.

Some observers see a 10-win season in Todd Monken’s first year as an NFL head coach. Others think that he has too much to overcome to surpass last year’s five-win campaign.

Insider Zac Jackson of The Athletic is the latest to make his prediction about the Browns’ record in 2026, and he has them at 5-11-1, which is the slightest improvement possible over 2025.

“Predicted record: 5-11-1,” Jackson wrote. “Monken will have to be a miracle worker to quickly fix this offense — and the early schedule doesn’t seem to favor a September jump-start. The rugged defense can keep the Browns afloat for a while, but by the time the four-game homestand starts in mid-November, it’s fair to wonder whether the offense will be equipped to keep the Browns out of the AFC North’s basement.”

Predicting a tie on a team’s won-loss record is a bold choice, but putting that aside, Jackson does have a valid concern about the Browns’ early schedule, especially with regard to their offense. They will enter the season with an entirely rebuilt offensive line and as many as nine new starters overall, and that unit could find it difficult to deal with its learning curve while playing six of its first nine games on the road.

The most important of those potential newcomers could be at quarterback, where most reports suggest veteran Deshaun Watson already has a lead over incumbent Shedeur Sanders in the presumably open competition for the job. Watson has not played in an NFL game since October 2024 after sitting out all of last season recovering from an Achilles injury.

Many analysts are looking at the rare streak of four consecutive home games as the place where the Browns can build some momentum toward late-season contention that Monken has mentioned as his goal. However, Jackson is right to wonder whether those games will have that kind of significance if the offense fails to come together.

Such a wide range of potential outcomes could make the Browns’ season more interesting than most, until it becomes clear in which direction it’s actually headed.

NEXT:

Browns Already Being Disrespected In Early 2026 Power Rankings