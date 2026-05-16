Analyst Breaks Down The Browns O-Line Strategy That Most Fans Are Missing

The Cleveland Browns took a mild but educated risk when they selected Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Though he played right tackle in his final two college seasons, Fano was selected with the intention that he would become the Browns’ starting left tackle.

The transition to the NFL is difficult enough for a rookie as it is, without having to learn one of the most demanding positions on the field. That is why the Browns were also linked to experienced left tackles Monroe Freeling and Kadyn Proctor during the pre-draft process.

However, Cleveland’s plans for Fano are not set in stone. Head coach Todd Monken and offensive line coach George Warhop are seeking versatility over certainty, and Fano could wind up almost anywhere this season.

Analyst Lance Reisland recently broke down the Browns’ offensive line strategy that most fans are missing, saying the objective is to have the five best players on the field regardless of position.

“I truly believe Spencer Fano is going to be the left tackle, but I also think that’s exactly why the Browns value versatility so much up front. They’re not just looking for the best tackle, best guard, or best center individually. They’re trying to find the five best offensive linemen who work together as one unit. The more spots a player can handle, the more flexibility you have to build the best possible combination. That’s how good offensive lines are built,” Reisland posted.

I truly believe Spencer Fano is going to be the left tackle, but I also think that’s exactly why the Browns value versatility so much up front. They’re not just looking for the best tackle, best guard, or best center individually. They’re trying to find the five best offensive… — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) May 15, 2026

The Browns successfully rebuilt their offensive line this offseason after their five most-used starters from last year left as free agents. Heading toward organized team activities (OTAs) that begin in early June, the Browns are likely to deploy Fano at left tackle, Tytus Howard at right tackle, Zion Johnson and Teven Jenkins at guard, and Elgton Jenkins at center.

However, another 2026 draft pick could change those plans considerably. If fifth-round choice Parker Brailsford can prove he is capable of being Cleveland’s starting center, despite being undersized, that would allow the Browns to move Elgton Jenkins to guard, where he was a Pro Bowl player for the Green Bay Packers before switching positions last season. He would replace Teven Jenkins, who would then provide useful depth along with former starting tackle Dawand Jones and third-round pick Austin Barber.

So, if Fano shows he is not yet ready for the rigors of left tackle, the Browns have options to move him to another spot and look for a different alignment elsewhere.

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Analyst Says One Browns Player Is On Verge Of Massive Breakout