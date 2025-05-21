Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Deshaun Watson In 2025

Deshaun Watson is working his way back from the torn Achilles that cut his 2024 season short.

While speculation grows about his future with the team, competition for the starting role is intensifying.

The quarterback room now features veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett alongside rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, all vying for their opportunity.

ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Rizzo recently shared a prediction about Watson’s return that has Browns fans talking.

“I think (Deshaun) Watson’s going to play sometime this year. I don’t think he’s out for the year. Now, if they put him on the PUP after or during the training camp, fine. But it looks to me like he’s trying to get healthy enough to come back and get a chance to play this year,” Rizzo noted.

Could Deshaun Watson play for the Browns this season? @TheRealTRizzo is NOT ruling it out. pic.twitter.com/4F3YomPaJ9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 20, 2025

Despite the crowded field, Watson isn’t ready to concede his position. While Watson remains somewhat separated from the quarterback competition featuring Pickett, Gabriel, Flacco, and Sanders, he hasn’t been idle.

According to recent reports, Watson has been throwing passes to wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and David Bell during indoor sessions at the Browns’ facility.

Watson shed his walking boot several weeks ago, something he confirmed through various social media updates, including Monday’s photos showing him throwing to receivers.

Jeudy has already jumped into the Cleveland Browns’ voluntary offseason activities, while Bell continues his own recovery from surgery to repair a dislocated hip.

The quarterback still has two years left on the substantial contract extension he signed after joining the Cleveland Browns, though his injury situation might effectively limit him to just one more season with the team.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Drawing Buzz As Impact Player