Browns Rookie Drawing Buzz As Impact Player

The 2025 NFL Draft delivered its share of surprises, but Shedeur Sanders falling to Round 5 stood out as particularly shocking.

Once projected as a potential first-round selection, the former Colorado standout plummeted to pick 144, where the Cleveland Browns eagerly added him to their roster.

This unexpected development could prove extremely beneficial for Cleveland fans, and analysts have already begun taking notice of his potential impact.

Bleacher Report’s Damian Parson recently identified Sanders among Day 3 selections most likely to contribute immediately. His rapid emergence in Cleveland would hardly be surprising.

“On the field, [Shedeur] Sanders has shown high-level accuracy and anticipation during the rookie minicamp seven-on-seven throwing drills. He is getting the ball out with precision and shows good placement. Who the Browns’ franchise QB will be is unknown, but Sanders has the most passing skill and potential on their roster to earn that title,” Parson wrote. “The majority of Day 3 picks don’t get the opportunity to take a prominent role in year one. Sanders is not a typical fifth-round pick and could become an immediate starter and impact player.”

Sanders brings natural talent, confidence, and motivation after his draft slide. This combination often translates well for rookies looking to make their mark.

With 257 players chosen in each NFL Draft, draft position clearly does not guarantee professional success.

Late-round selections frequently outperform earlier picks. Tom Brady represents the ultimate example, transforming from a sixth-round selection to the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

More recently, Brock Purdy went from being selected last overall to securing a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 2025 draft class might produce another unlikely success story.

Sanders, recognized as the most accurate passer in college football history, now begins his NFL journey determined to create his own legacy.

With Brady serving as his inspiration, Sanders aims for greatness while ready to prove doubters wrong.

