Analyst Makes Case For Specific Browns Draft Target

Cleveland Browns fans and analysts are torn about who the team should pursue in the 2026 NFL Draft. Many player names have been thrown around to this point at No. 6 overall, and there are plenty of disagreements as to which position the Browns should pursue.

Offensive line and wide receiver are two of the most common positions named, but they could throw a wrench into this plan by pursuing the best available defensive player. Everything seems to be in play for the Browns at this point, and they haven’t publicly tipped their hand one way or another.

In most years, there seems to be one or two players who are viewed as the top options at each position, but the jury is still out on the offensive linemen. Many of the most trusted draft analysts are split between several prospects, as each of these players brings something unique and different to the table.

If you ask analyst Pete Smith, he’ll point you to Spencer Fano, which he spelled out in a recent social media post.

“If the Browns determine they must draft a lineman with the top pick, it should be Fano. Better athlete who has been the better football player. And people will love the person,” Smith posted on X.

If the #Browns determine they must draft a lineman with top pick, it should be Fano. Better athlete who has been the better football player. And people will love the person https://t.co/H3FI72lIOU — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) March 18, 2026

Smith mentioned that Fano is a spectacular athlete, something that isn’t always seen in the prospect profile of offensive linemen. This isn’t a commonly-mentioned attribute with Monroe Freeling, for example, who is often selected in mock drafts by the Browns at No. 6 overall.

While there’s a strong upside to Freeling, he’s also viewed as a player who might need some help developing down the road. Smith indicated that Fano should fit the bill for this organization, both as a human being and as a football player.

The Browns have had their fair share of locker room concerns throughout the years, and if Fano brings the type of energy that Smith is describing, something that’s magnetic and is a unifier for his teammates, it could be that much more reason for the Browns to draft him, even at No. 6 overall.

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