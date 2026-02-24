QB Rumor Sparks Trade Speculation About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns quarterback conversation continues to take new turns, and the latest rumor has already sparked fresh trade speculation involving Shedeur Sanders.

With reports linking the Browns to external quarterback options such as Malik Willis, local radio voices have begun debating what that could mean for the current depth chart.

During a recent segment on 92.3 The Fan, Daryl Ruiter made a strong statement about how a Willis signing could impact Sanders.

“If they do ultimately end up with Malik Willis, the next move they have to make is get Shedeur Sanders out of here. You shouldn’t hear from your backup quarterback, ever,” Ruiter said.

Sanders, who showed flashes late last season, has supporters within the fan base who believe he deserves a real opportunity to compete for the starting role. He displayed accuracy, confidence, and leadership traits during his limited action, which led some to view him as a legitimate starter moving forward.

However, bringing in Willis would complicate the picture.

Willis offers mobility and upside that could appeal to head coach Todd Monken. If the Browns view him as their immediate QB1, which would likely be the case, then that would push Sanders further down the depth chart.

It is important to note that none of this guarantees a move involving Sanders. Dillon Gabriel could also be traded.

The Browns have repeatedly stated they will explore every avenue at quarterback. Evaluating external options does not automatically mean someone internally is on the way out.

Still, speculation usually runs wild this time of year.

If Cleveland signs Willis, the front office would need to determine how many quarterbacks make sense on the roster and who fits the long-term vision.

For now, it remains a rumor and debate. But one thing is clear. Any quarterback addition would reshape the entire conversation around Sanders and his future with the team.

