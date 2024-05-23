Analyst Makes Strong Statement About 1 Browns WR

The Cleveland Browns are using the first session of their OTAs to ease players into the new offensive scheme coach Ken Dorsey will implement this year.

Cleveland is poised to use three and four wide receiver sets significantly more than in previous seasons, allowing quarterback Deshaun Watson to work out of the shotgun set with multiple receivers spreading the field.

The Browns have loaded up on wide receivers this offseason and currently have 12 on the roster with their 90-man limit met.

Beyond the assumed starting group, analyst Earl Mauldin shared on Twitter a strong statement about the potential wide receiver Michael Woods II has to stand out among the competition this offseason and end up on Cleveland’s 53-man roster this fall.

“I really expect Browns WR Michael Woods to make some noise during every camp, throughout preseason and I hope he performs well enough to earn a roster spot,” Mauldin said.

Just hear me out… I really expect #Browns WR Michael Woods to make some noise during every camp, throughout preseason and I hope he performs well enough to earn a roster spot. For no rhyme or reasons outside the few flashes shown his rookie szn and a gut feeling…I think this… pic.twitter.com/HhFpInVDNo — Earl Da Pearl (@EarldaPearl216) May 21, 2024

Mauldin’s belief comes from the “flashes” Wood displayed during his rookie season in 2022 when the 6-foot-1 athlete played in 10 games and recorded five receptions for 45 yards.

Woods is already showing off those skills in OTA as WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice shared on Twitter a video of the athlete hauling in a pass from quarterback Jameis Winston.

#Browns Michael Woods II with a nice catch at practice today. pic.twitter.com/lxJnzrZPdU — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 22, 2024

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot also shared a video of Woods making a diving catch in the back of the endzone on Wednesday.

#Browns Jameis Winston to WR Michael Woods II, who’s bulked up some since we last saw him pic.twitter.com/xfpgSawJoX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 22, 2024

Mauldin added that he had a “gut feeling” about Woods, calling the wide receiver a “baller” on the field.

Last year, Wood tore his Achilles tendon while working out with Watson during the offseason and missed the entire 2023 campaign.

