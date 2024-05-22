Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 22, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
Martin Emerson Jr. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns defense was historically good, finishing on top of the NFL in the fewest yards allowed and fewest pass yards allowed.

One area the defense can improve is red zone defense.

That’s among one of the many goals Cleveland’s defense has for the 2024 season, according to cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

In a video shared to Twitter by analyst Scott Petrak, Emerson was candid with his thoughts on the Browns’ red zone defense as a big area where the team must perform better in 2024.

“Coming into this year, that’s a big goal for us, make (opponents) settle for three points instead of getting seven,” Emerson told media members after the Browns workout on Wednesday.

Emerson said that while the team finished in the top five in multiple categories in 2023, the team finished 26th in red zone defense during last year’s regular season.

The cornerback explained that personally improving his red zone defense was one of his goals for the 2024 season.

Emerson was a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft class and has played all 33 regular season games since joining the Browns.

He has 96 tackles and 29 pass deflections in his two-year professional career.

The 23-year-old defensive back played for Mississippi State in college and earned one of the highest coverage grades by any SEC cornerback over the past five years.

Cleveland will start its season in 2024 against the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday, September 8 in a game that will receive significant national attention.

NEXT:  Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wyatt Teller Shares Thoughts On New OL Coach Transition

22 mins ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Jedrick Willis

Analyst Reveals Jedrick Wills' Status For OTA Workouts

53 mins ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Kevin Stefanski Extension Discussion

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

Za'Darius Smith Debuts Stunning New Look At OTAs

9 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Finalize 90-Man Roster With WR Signing

10 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns breaking up a pass during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns DB Throws Incredible First Pitch At Guardians Game

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Predicts Losing Record For 2024 Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Share First Video Of Deshaun Watson Throwing In Practice

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Top 2 Storylines Heading Into Browns OTA Workouts

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About D'Onta Foreman

1 day ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Jameis Winston Cheers On PGA Golfer In Viral Video

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Make Multiple Roster Moves Ahead Of OTAs

2 days ago

A detailed view of the NFL logo on a football prior to the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 15, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Browns Hire Former Commanders Executive As Special Adviser

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Shares Strong Beliefs About Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Browns Biggest Defensive Issue Lies At 1 Position

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Shares His Thoughts On Browns New Helmet

2 days ago

PROVO, UT- SEPTEMBER 24: Trenton Welch #81 of the Wyoming Cowboys celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Brigham Young Cougars during the second half of their game September 24, 2022 at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

Treyton Welch Details Connection With New TE Coach

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make Historic Hire To Elevate Kathleen Wood

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Names Top AFC North Offense For 2024

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets Goal For 2024 Season

4 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 08: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns talks with head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers after the game at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Insider Predicts 1 Browns Game As Most Important This Season

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: A general view of Brownie the Elf painted on the field before the game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Makes Early Record Prediction For Browns' First 6 Games

4 days ago

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: Cleveland Browns players enter the field from the tunnel during the NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Former Browns WR Set To Work Out For Falcons

4 days ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Makes Bold Statement About Browns Stadium Proposal

4 days ago

Browns Nation