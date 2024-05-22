Martin Emerson Identifies 1 Area Browns Defense Must Improve

In 2023, the Cleveland Browns defense was historically good, finishing on top of the NFL in the fewest yards allowed and fewest pass yards allowed.

One area the defense can improve is red zone defense.

That’s among one of the many goals Cleveland’s defense has for the 2024 season, according to cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

In a video shared to Twitter by analyst Scott Petrak, Emerson was candid with his thoughts on the Browns’ red zone defense as a big area where the team must perform better in 2024.

“Coming into this year, that’s a big goal for us, make (opponents) settle for three points instead of getting seven,” Emerson told media members after the Browns workout on Wednesday.

Emerson said that while the team finished in the top five in multiple categories in 2023, the team finished 26th in red zone defense during last year’s regular season.

The cornerback explained that personally improving his red zone defense was one of his goals for the 2024 season.

Emerson was a third-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft class and has played all 33 regular season games since joining the Browns.

He has 96 tackles and 29 pass deflections in his two-year professional career.

The 23-year-old defensive back played for Mississippi State in college and earned one of the highest coverage grades by any SEC cornerback over the past five years.

Cleveland will start its season in 2024 against the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday, September 8 in a game that will receive significant national attention.

