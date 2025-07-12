Analyst Makes Surprise QB Suggestion For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ current quarterback situation is a messy one, with Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders all vying for the Week 1 starting role.

It’s only July, so there is still plenty of time for this situation to sort itself out, although there is also plenty of time for things to get even more confusing.

Adding a fifth quarterback to the mix would certainly accomplish the latter, as Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report recently floated the idea of the Browns acquiring another high-profile veteran QB to add to the mix.

“If the Cleveland Browns are serious about winning this season, a (Kirk) Cousins acquisition remains on the table. Right now, the organization doesn’t have a legitimate plan at the quarterback position. A healthy Cousins returning to Kevin Stefanski’s system, where he experienced his best seasons, can settle a lot for the Browns and actually make them competitive, considering the state roster with veterans such as Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, David Njoku, etc,” Sobleski wrote.

Cousins seemed like a viable solution to Cleveland’s QB problem a few months ago before the Browns brought in two veterans and two rookies to fill the void left behind by Deshaun Watson’s twice-torn Achilles, but at this stage of the offseason, adding Cousins to an already jam-packed QB room would be perplexing.

There is certainly a lot to like in terms of the potential fit of Cousins in Kevin Stefanski’s system, but a lot of those similarities are what led the team to trade for Pickett.

There would be a lot of redundancy if the team acquired Cousins, not to mention the salary implications with Watson still on the books.

It’s a fun idea, but it’s hard to envision any realistic scenario where this could actually happen unless the Browns also sent a quarterback back to the Atlanta Falcons in return to back up Michael Penix Jr.

NEXT:

Browns Rookie Predicted To 'Make A Difference'