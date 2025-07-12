Browns Rookie Predicted To ‘Make A Difference’

The Cleveland Browns approach training camp with renewed optimism about their defensive front, and much of that enthusiasm centers around one player.

Mason Graham, the fifth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has quickly become the focal point of discussions about the team’s defensive transformation.

The Browns’ decision to trade down from the second overall pick to select Graham raised eyebrows, particularly with Travis Hunter still on the board.

However, analyst Nick Shook believes the organization made the right call and expects fans to eventually see the wisdom in the move.

“I think Graham is going to play and he’s going to make a difference. He has his get off, and his hand ability and his power are pretty rare, and it’s going to show on the field when he ends up in that rotation, which I think that they desperately needed, considering they never really invested in that position,” Shook said during a segment on 92.3 The Fan’s ‘Baskin and Phelps.’

Graham’s transition from Michigan’s read-and-react system to Cleveland’s aggressive approach has impressed coaches, who see his burst off the line and raw strength as ideal fits for their scheme.

With Mike Hall Jr. recovering from a knee injury and Shelby Harris potentially available for trade, the Browns need immediate impact from their first-round investment.

The organization has historically relied on veteran rotations at defensive tackle rather than high draft picks.

Early impressions from OTAs and minicamp suggest Graham is ready to handle the responsibility.

Coaches have praised his work ethic, while teammates have noticed his relentless approach during practices.

Pairing Graham with established stars like Myles Garrett and Maliek Collins could create the balanced pass rush Cleveland has been seeking.

The Browns’ defense has typically generated pressure from the edges, but Graham’s presence in the interior could open new possibilities.

His rare combination of get-off speed and power gives Schwartz additional options when designing pressure packages.

As training camp approaches, Graham’s development will be closely monitored.

