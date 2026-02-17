© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Tuesday, February 17, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Makes Surprising Comparison About Deshaun Watson

Analyst Makes Surprising Comparison About Deshaun Watson

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Analyst Makes Surprising Comparison About Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions to answer before Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, but perhaps none are more pressing than figuring out their starting quarterback. Shedeur Sanders handled the workload in the back half of the season, taking over from Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Some have indicated that it’s Sanders’s job to lose, as he showed some strong attributes, but he didn’t play well enough for it to be a sure thing. Plus, Sanders isn’t the only QB on the roster, and it appears that Deshaun Watson isn’t going away quietly.

Watson has barely played for the Browns after signing his massive contract, and he’s going into the last year of that deal. If he wants to prove that he’s still a viable NFL QB, now could be the time. Analyst Jay Crawford talked about this on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, believing there’s a world where Watson gets back to his former self.

“If Sam Darnold can resurrect his career, I’m not saying it’s a huge stretch to think that Deshaun Watson can resurrect his career,” Crawford said.

As Crawford indicated, Darnold went from being at the bottom of the NFL totem pole to becoming a Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Seattle Seahawks. His career started with the New York Jets, but he was labeled a bust after not being able to overcome the Jets’ organizational woes.

Watson hasn’t been hit with the bust label, given how well he played as a member of the Houston Texans, but his off-field issues and injuries have limited his abilities in recent seasons. The Browns are looking for a miracle worker at QB if they want to be competitive in 2026 and beyond, and if Watson looks like anything close to what he did earlier in his career, he could be just that.

The Browns haven’t gotten anywhere close to the return they were initially expecting from Watson’s massive contract. But if he can play well in 2026, the fanbase’s memory might be wiped clean, especially if he starts and leads the Browns to the playoffs.

NEXT:  Former Player Warns Todd Monken About Shedeur Sanders
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation