Insider Reveals ‘Significant’ Update About Deshaun Watson

When the offseason began, there were plenty of questions about who would be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns next year. Weeks into the offseason, those questions are louder than ever.

Deshaun Watson was a topic of discussion all year as he recovered from injury. But he is reportedly healthy and will be ready to go next season, although fans haven’t been sure of what role he would play. Would he be a starter or a backup player? Or would the Browns attempt to somehow move on from him entirely?

Speaking to 92.3 The Fan, Mary Kay Cabot gave a big Watson update. He looks to be in great shape.

“He did get some quality reps in those 3 weeks. He was running scout team and doing some other things so they could see what his arm looked like, his agility, his footwork. From a physical ability, talent standpoint, the whole picture, he looked, to some people, the most talented QB on the field. That shouldn’t be that surprising. He is a three-time Pro Bowler. It was significant to hear that,” Cabot said.

Cabot said that if these practices were a test, Watson passed with flying colors. And while that is undeniably good news for the 30-year-old QB and his future in the league, it does create complications for the Browns.

There is a growing chance the team will try to find a way to balance Watson and Shedeur Sanders when the new season kicks off, whether that means Sanders starts and Watson backs up, or vice versa.

If Watson could ever get back to anything close to his Texans days, that would be a huge blessing for the Browns.

There have been many rumors about Cleveland looking for another quarterback in the draft, free agency, or via a trade.

Todd Monken is reportedly intrigued by the idea of using Watson.

The start of the Monken era in Cleveland could also be the beginning of a new chapter for Watson.

