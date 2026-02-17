Former Player Warns Todd Monken About Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders’ second season with the Cleveland Browns will be his chance to prove that he’s worthy of being the team’s starting quarterback.

But it’s not just Sanders’ future that will be impacted by his second year with the Browns. New head coach Todd Monken also has a lot riding on how well he does.

Speaking on the Speakeasy show, Emmanuel Acho reiterated that point and warned Monken to be careful.

If Sanders is given the starting quarterback position and doesn’t do well, it could doom Monken’s opportunities as head coach.

“You can’t afford for your sole coaching opportunity to be tethered to whether or not Shedeur will take the next step or not,” Acho said.

According to Acho and others, now is the perfect time for Sanders to face some competition for the starting role. Not because he should be replaced, but because he needs to be challenged so he can become a better player.

There is no doubt that Sanders showed flashes of greatness during his rookie year, but he definitely needs to do more in his second season. And that may not happen if the Browns hand him anything that is not earned. The best chance for Sanders is to face adversity and know that he has to prove himself in order to keep this job.

The potential return of Deshaun Watson might be exactly what Sanders needs.

Monken has never been a head coach before, and the league has seen plenty of HCs lose their jobs after a short amount of time when they aren’t able to turn their teams around.

Both Sanders and Monken will have to show a lot right out of the gate next season.

They are now tied together, and a bad start could send both of them down a very unfortunate path.

