Harold Fannin Jr. Makes Jersey Number Change

The Cleveland Browns have high hopes for Harold Fannin Jr.

The fans should feel quite excited about his debut, and judging by Mary Kay Cabot’s latest tweet, it shouldn’t be long before the team store runs out of No. 44 jerseys.

Per Cabot, the rookie out of Bowling Green has changed his jersey number:

“Browns rookie TE Harold Fannin Jr. reduces his jersey number by half, going from 88 to 44,” Cabot posted on X.

Prior to signing Isaiah Bond, who was projected to be a Day 2 draft pick, the Browns hadn’t addressed their need for another wide receiver in the NFL Draft.

Then again, that didn’t mean they hadn’t added a prime pass-catcher, as Fannin looks like a YAC machine and could make an immediate impact.

David Njoku is the incumbent starter, and he’s been a very productive player in recent years.

However, the Browns should deploy multiple sets with two tight ends to favor the running game, and Fannin is just too talented not to get him involved in the passing game.

Also, Njoku is still waiting to sign a contract extension with the team.

The expectation is that a deal will get done eventually, but perhaps they want to get a glimpse of their rookie before making a decision.

Even if they do extend Njoku, Fannin should be the future of the franchise at the position.

He may get off to a slow start to his career, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see him eat into Njoku’s targets as the year goes by.

