Analyst Makes Surprising QB Suggestion For Browns

The Browns have indicated the franchise will bring in competition this offseason for the starting quarterback role.

Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson has been viewed as the unquestioned starter over the past three seasons, but he’s 9-10 in the partial seasons he’s played thus far.

For the second time in as many years, the quarterback’s season finished prematurely as he ruptured his Achilles tendon in Week 7.

Cleveland could go with a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft as the Browns have the No. 2 overall selection in April.

Another option for the Browns is to sign a signal-caller during free agency this offseason, and several options are available should the team decide to take this path.

Analyst Andy Baskins made a surprising suggestion for Cleveland to consider if the franchise does sign a free agent, landing on Dallas quarterback Trey Lance as an option for the Browns in 2025.

“Here’s Trey’s deal. Everyone assumes he can’t play, and that might be the case … I will make the argument that this guy since coming out of college and being the third pick in the draft has been in the wrong place at the wrong time his entire pro career,” Baskins said.

🏈Today's offseason QB suggestion from Jeff Phelps: Let's just say @andy_baskin is not sold ➡️ 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/vQZcYJQ26t pic.twitter.com/1Vd0j1IQn6 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 9, 2025

Lance made four appearances this year for the Cowboys, earning significant playing time in the team’s final contest.

Against the Washington Commanders, Lance completed 20 of his 34 pass attempts for 244 yards in a 23-19 loss.

He added 26 rushing yards on six attempts, nearly helping the shorthanded Cowboys pull off an upset of Washington.

