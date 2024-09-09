Browns Nation

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, September 9, 2024
Analyst Makes Wild Statement After Browns' Penalties Against Cowboys

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have much to fix following Sunday’s 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in all three phases of the game.

Offensively, the Browns were inept, finishing with 230 yards and averaging 3.3 yards per play in their season opener.

Defensively, Cleveland allowed two quick touchdowns to the Cowboys before making Dallas settle for field goals for the remainder of the game.

And in the special teams department, Cleveland allowed Dallas punt returner KaVontae Turpin to exploit the unit for a 60-yard touchdown.

While the Browns have many areas of focus, one that longtime analyst Terry Pluto sees an immediate need to fix is the amount of penalties.

Pluto shared his thoughts in a recent YouTube video and made a wild statement about who he wanted to be in charge of the football team this week.

“This is a game – the Browns losing to Dallas –  when I wish Eric Mangini were running Browns’ practice this week as they prepare for Jacksonville,” Pluto said.

Pluto made his claim as Mangini was well-known for the contempt he showed the team after unforced errors reared their head in the form of penalties.

The analyst recalled how the one-time Browns coach would make the team run laps around the field for presnap penalties, adding after Sunday’s performance Pluto would have the team “run laps around the airport in Berea.”

Pluto also pointed to the defense’s performance against Dallas in his analysis, pointing to the unit’s first-half failures as a cause for concern after the first game.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

