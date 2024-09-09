Former NFL QB Believes Deshaun Watson Is A ‘Shell Of His Old Self’

With a primetime game feel, analysts and fans alike lit up X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – with reactions to Sunday’s Cleveland Browns game.

Few reactions were positive for Cleveland as the Browns looked inept offensively in a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Much of the blame on social media was placed on quarterback Deshaun Watson – and rightfully so.

It wasn’t just the fans that took issue with Watson’s performance, either.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel took exception with how poorly Watson played, especially in the first half of this contest.

Daniel took to X to share his opinion, suggesting that the Cleveland quarterback situation needs serious reexamination.

“Deshaun Watson looks like a shell of his old self,” Daniel said, adding, “At what point do you go with one of the backups? And at what point do they regret letting go of Joe Flacco?”

Watson finished the game completing 24 of 45 passes for 169 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions.

The quarterback was sacked six times for 33 yards, and he finished with a 51.1 rating on the day.

When Watson was injured last season, the Browns turned to multiple options before bringing in Joe Flacco for an extended run at the end of the season as Cleveland secured a playoff appearance for the second time in four years.

Behind Watson, the Browns have veteran quarterback Jameis Winston and second-year athlete Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland has a chance for redemption next Sunday as the team travels to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars.

