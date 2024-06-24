Analyst Names 1 Browns Defender As Breakout Player

The Cleveland Browns are enjoying lots of love this offseason after the team finished with an 11-6 record to make their second playoff appearance in four years.

Part of the reason the team is being heralded this offseason is the young talent up and down the roster that is gaining traction outside of Cleveland’s media scene.

This week, one Browns defender was named as a potential breakout player for the upcoming season.

SI writer Matthew Schmidt wrote that Martin Emerson Jr. is primed for an even bigger season this year after his “impressive sophomore campaign.”

Schmidt acknowledged that Emerson has not received much national attention as the Browns have only recently appeared on the national media’s radar with their successful 2023 season.

Moreover, players such as Grant Delpit and Denzel Ward have commanded attention from national media as the duo are seasoned veterans who analysts are familiar with from their college and NFL playing days.

Schmidt wrote that Emerson’s emergence “actually made fellow corner Greg Newsome II somewhat expendable, as Newsome’s name was bandied about in trade rumors earlier this offseason.”

The analyst concluded that if Emerson continues to play at a high level this season, the Browns could decide to move on from Newsome at the end of this season.

Cleveland confirmed their intentions to keep the group together for this season and potentially the next after the Browns extended Newsome with their fifth-year option from his rookie contract, agreeing to pay the cornerback $13.4 million in 2025.

In 2023, Emerson recorded 59 tackles, 14 passes defended, and four interceptions.

