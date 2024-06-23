Browns Could Target 3 Free Agents For Final Roster Spot

After the Browns waived defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. last week, Cleveland has one final roster spot open the team can use to evaluate free agents on the market.

While the majority of big-name free agents have already signed, the Browns can still target three known players who would add either depth or compete for a starting position immediately.

Let’s take a look at the top three available free agents the Browns could target over the next month with their recently-opened roster spot.

Hunter Renfrow

New offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is attempting to recreate the offensive scheme that made quarterback Deshaun Watson an All-Pro in Houston.

What better way than to target a receiver Watson has familiarity with by signing former Clemson teammate Hunter Renfrow?

In Las Vegas, Renfrow earned an All-Pro nod in 2021 after catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Yet Renfrow started only four of the next 27 games he played and was not re-signed by the Raiders for the 2024 season.

Donovan Smith

This pickup would confirm the Browns are exploring their options before extending Jedrick Wills’ contract beyond the 2024 NFL season.

At 31 years old, veteran left tackle Donovan Smith has started all 136 games he played over his nine-year NFL career.

In 2023, Smith allowed only two sacks in 476 pass-blocking snaps and would shore up the left tackle position should Wills falter or suffer another injury.

Josh Woods

The Browns addressed their linebacker needs in free agency by signing Devin Bush and Jordan Hicks.

Another option to consider is former Arizona linebacker Josh Woods.

The soon-to-be 28-year-old athlete has played in 65 games over five seasons and earned seven starts last year with the Cardinals.

Additionally, Woods is a great special teamer and would give Bubba Ventrone another option to explore for the kickoff rule change.

