Analyst Names 1 Browns Rookie To Be Thankful For

The Cleveland Browns haven’t relied much on their rookies lately.

That usually happens with teams expect to compete for a playoff berth.

Also, with all the first and second-round picks they traded for Deshaun Watson, they didn’t have many talented youngsters to step up and replace the aging veterans.

Things haven’t been much different this season.

Even so, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports still believes they should be thankful for Michael Hall Jr.

In his latest column, he talked about one rookie every team should be thankful for, and Hall made the cut for the Browns:

“Hall has been unavailable for the majority of the season as a result of his own choices and, now, an injury. Hall consistently applied pressure when in the game, but Cleveland needs him to be more readily available.,” Edwards said.

Hall missed the start of the season because of a suspension.

He was forced to miss the first five games of his career without pay for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

However, the Ohio State product has shown plenty of promise in limited snaps.

In four brief appearances, he’s logged five total tackles (2 solo), one tackle for a loss, and two QB hits.

He has the physical tools to be a dominant force at the next level, and with Jim Schwartz’s tutelage and some patience, he can be a strong contributor to this team.

If the Browns decide to wave the white flag on their season, they would be wise to give him an expanded look in the following weeks.

