Analyst Names 1 Free Agent That Browns Should Prioritize Signing

The main reason why the Cleveland Browns faceplanted to a 3-14 record in 2024 is because the offense generated just 15.2 points per game, which ranked dead last in the NFL.

Obviously, the offense needs to be overhauled this offseason, and one analyst recently named one free agent that the Browns should prioritize who could go a long way toward improving this anemic offense.

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports recently wrote an article highlighting one potential free agent who each team should have atop their priority list.

For the Browns, he wants to see them sign left tackle Cam Robinson from the Minnesota Vikings.

“The Browns need a new running back and wide receiver (and quarterback), but we can’t forget about the offensive line either. Most imagine Cleveland will allow Jed Wills Jr. to walk, and it’s unknown if Dawand Jones is the long-term answer on the left side. Robinson could be an option for the Browns if Minnesota allows him to leave, but price matters with the Browns’ cap situation being one of the worst in the league,” Dajani said.

Dawand Jones looked promising during his time at left tackle while Jedrick Wills Jr. was injured, but Jones got injured as well and left the team relying on third-string options down the stretch.

It’s unclear if he did enough to solidify the job long-term, but Wills’ two injury-plagued years heading into free agency this offseason have likely erased him from Cleveland’s future plans.

Robinson has been one of the top tackles in the game in recent years.

While he won’t come cheap, he would greatly help solidify an offense that has struggled with consistency lately.

