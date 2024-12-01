Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, November 30, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Worked Out 2 Players On Saturday

Browns Worked Out 2 Players On Saturday

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

5 Dec 1999: A view of the Cleveland Browns helmets during a game against the San Diego Chargers at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. The Chargers defeated the Browns 23-10.
(Photo by Tom Hauck/Allsport)

 

The Cleveland Browns revealed their final list of injured players for this week’s Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, and five players – including three starters – will miss the contest.

With several players inactive for this contest, the Browns may be looking for replacements should those players be unavailable beyond this primetime Week 13 affair.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed that Cleveland did just on Saturday, bringing in two players for workouts to address potential needs for the Browns.

“Browns worked out Lucas Niang and Zack Bailey,” NFL Insider Aaron Wilson wrote on X.

Their positions are telling, suggesting that Cleveland may believe another offensive lineman could be needed in the coming weeks.

Niang has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since being picked up by the organization during the 2020 NFL Draft as a third-round selection.

The 26-year-old offensive tackle opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he returned in 2021 to start nine of the 12 games he played for the Chiefs.

In the following two seasons, Niang played in a total of 21 games, but the 6-foot-6 tackle did not start for Kansas City again.

The Chiefs waived Niang during their 53-man roster cutdown process, but the offensive tackle was re-signed by the team two days later, joining the practice squad.

Kansas City waived him earlier this week.

Bailey is a 29-year-old guard who has only played one game in the NFL, a 2022 contest for the Los Angeles Chargers.

After Cleveland finishes the Monday night contest, the Browns will hit the road for an AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NEXT:  Browns Have A Surprising Stat Against Teams With A Winning Record This Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation