Browns Worked Out 2 Players On Saturday

The Cleveland Browns revealed their final list of injured players for this week’s Monday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos, and five players – including three starters – will miss the contest.

With several players inactive for this contest, the Browns may be looking for replacements should those players be unavailable beyond this primetime Week 13 affair.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed that Cleveland did just on Saturday, bringing in two players for workouts to address potential needs for the Browns.

“Browns worked out Lucas Niang and Zack Bailey,” NFL Insider Aaron Wilson wrote on X.

Their positions are telling, suggesting that Cleveland may believe another offensive lineman could be needed in the coming weeks.

Niang has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since being picked up by the organization during the 2020 NFL Draft as a third-round selection.

The 26-year-old offensive tackle opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he returned in 2021 to start nine of the 12 games he played for the Chiefs.

In the following two seasons, Niang played in a total of 21 games, but the 6-foot-6 tackle did not start for Kansas City again.

The Chiefs waived Niang during their 53-man roster cutdown process, but the offensive tackle was re-signed by the team two days later, joining the practice squad.

Kansas City waived him earlier this week.

Bailey is a 29-year-old guard who has only played one game in the NFL, a 2022 contest for the Los Angeles Chargers.

After Cleveland finishes the Monday night contest, the Browns will hit the road for an AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

