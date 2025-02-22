Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, February 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 2 Intriguing Potential QB Trade Targets For Browns

Analyst Names 2 Intriguing Potential QB Trade Targets For Browns

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Analyst Names 2 Intriguing Potential QB Trade Targets For Browns
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will reportedly be in the mix to get two quarterbacks in the offseason.

They will most likely target one in the NFL Draft, and they will also go after a veteran in free agency.

Of course, that means most people will talk about Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders, with others hinting at the likes of Jaxson Dart, Will Howard, or Jalen Milroe.

When it comes to free agency, Daniel Jones and Kirk Cousins are the most commonly debated names.

Nevertheless, Browns analyst Jeff Lloyd believes the Browns could also make a run at someone via trade.

He took to X to claim that he would keep an eye on New England Patriots’ Joe Milton III and Philadelphia Eagles’ Tanner McKee.

McKee isn’t the most exciting name out there, but it seems like he lost his backup spot to Kenny Pickett last season, so there’s a clear path to getting him.

As for Milton, he immediately became a fan favorite in Foxboro after lighting it up in the preseason and in the regular-season finale.

He’s got a cannon for an arm and can extend plays with his legs, so he would certainly be a solid fit for what the Browns have looked for at the quarterback position over the past three years or so.

Both of them would be cost-friendly additions to a team with major financial constraints.

Also, if they decide to take this route, it would allow them to use their draft capital to address other needs.

NEXT:  Browns Legend Names 'Bare Minimum' Team Should Take In Myles Garrett Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation