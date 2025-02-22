Browns Legend Names ‘Bare Minimum’ Team Should Take In Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns could be losing one of the best players in their franchise’s history as they consider trading superstar defender Myles Garrett.

A few weeks ago, Garrett shook up the NFL by formally requesting a trade out of Cleveland.

While a deal doesn’t appear imminent, the team has to be seriously considering parting ways with him.

While the Browns aren’t under any obligation to trade Garrett, a separation might make the most sense for both sides.

The team is several years away from contending while the pass rusher remains at the height of his powers.

With Garrett under contract next season and beyond, interested teams will need to offer a large number of assets to acquire him, given his defensive abilities.

There isn’t a shortage of teams who could use someone like Garrett to anchor their defensive line, especially after watching the Philadelphia Eagles dominate Super Bowl LIX at the line of scrimmage.

As far as what Cleveland should ask for in a Garrett deal, Josh Cribbs believes the asking price should start with two first-rounders.

“I think that’s the standard to start two first rounds and then let me hear what you got to say after that,” Cribbs said.

— The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) February 22, 2025

It’s not often multiple first-round picks are sent out in a deal, but Garrett warrants the price because he’s an annual NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

Unless someone is willing to part with such valuable draft capital, the Browns should remain patient in trade negotiations.

