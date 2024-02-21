Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Names 2 Nick Chubb Options For The Browns

Analyst Names 2 Nick Chubb Options For The Browns

By

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make regarding Nick Chubb.

He’s not getting any younger, and he’s about to come off the second major injury of his career.

On top of that, he’s about to get a base salary of over $11 million next season.

With that in mind, NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed that the team is currently considering two options regarding their star running back.

They could either move on from him to try and lower his cap hit, or they could sign him to a contract extension to make his base salary more manageable for years to come.

Needless to say, the team would love to have him on board for the long run, and GM Andrew Berry has openly admitted to wanting to keep him around.

Chubb has been a great leader on and off the field, and he’s one of the most beloved and respected members of the organization.

Even so, we’ve already seen how brutal this business can be, especially with running backs.

Chubb was undisputedly one of the best and most impactful running backs in the game before his injury, and he’s been the best offensive player on the Browns’ roster for quite a while now.

Still, with the team revamping its offensive staff and after watching their running game find success even without him, the Browns might be forced to part ways with the star.

They seemed to be quite high on Jerome Ford, and he had a decent season, so anything could happen in the offseason.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett’s Dominance During Recent Years

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

The Athletic Suggests Major Salary Cap Cut For The Browns

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Analyst Notes Potential Advantage Of Browns Playing In Brazil

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Browns Should Go After Notable Defender In Free Agency

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Analyst Makes Blockbuster QB Trade Suggestion For Browns

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Says The Browns Are Built To Play In Specific Stadium

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says Next Season Is Pivotal For 1 Browns Star

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Is Top-2 Player in Notable NFL Category

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Tony Grossi Names Which Offensive Piece Is Under More Pressure Next Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Reveals Initial Reaction To Joe Flacco Signing

2 days ago

Brazil flag

Browns Could Have Unique Start To The Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line

Former Coach Says Browns Must ‘Increase The Quality’ At 1 Position

2 days ago

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Josh Cribbs Has Clear Opinion On Mahomes, Brady Convo

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Eric Metcalf

Eric Metcalf Has Strong Defense For Browns Star Defender

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Browns Defender Makes Honest Admission About His Future

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns WR Has Strong Message About Deshaun Watson's Comeback

3 days ago

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis

Reporter Names Bills WR As An Option For The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Cavaliers players

Odds Show Notable Difference Between Browns, Cavs

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown

Browns Celebrate Special Day For Major Legend

3 days ago

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver K.J. Osborn

PFF Names Browns A Potential Destination For Vikings WR

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Analyst Suggests Former Rival For Browns Backup QB

4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Eric Metcalf attends day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Eric Metcalf Takes Issue With Teams Having Better Super Bowl Chances Than Browns

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Names The Defining Moment Of Browns Season

4 days ago

browns helmets

Former NFL GM Doubles Down On Browns Trade Idea

4 days ago

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett’s Dominance During Recent Years

No more pages to load