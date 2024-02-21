Analyst Names 2 Nick Chubb Options For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make regarding Nick Chubb.

He’s not getting any younger, and he’s about to come off the second major injury of his career.

On top of that, he’s about to get a base salary of over $11 million next season.

With that in mind, NFL insider Ari Meirov revealed that the team is currently considering two options regarding their star running back.

David Bakhtiari is among several big-name offensive players with large cap numbers next season. These teams will have some decisions to make in the coming weeks… Full list: https://t.co/dg2bxQP0Nm https://t.co/IpmeQv4rXt pic.twitter.com/8JNNAvCW8p — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 21, 2024

They could either move on from him to try and lower his cap hit, or they could sign him to a contract extension to make his base salary more manageable for years to come.

Needless to say, the team would love to have him on board for the long run, and GM Andrew Berry has openly admitted to wanting to keep him around.

Chubb has been a great leader on and off the field, and he’s one of the most beloved and respected members of the organization.

Even so, we’ve already seen how brutal this business can be, especially with running backs.

Chubb was undisputedly one of the best and most impactful running backs in the game before his injury, and he’s been the best offensive player on the Browns’ roster for quite a while now.

Still, with the team revamping its offensive staff and after watching their running game find success even without him, the Browns might be forced to part ways with the star.

They seemed to be quite high on Jerome Ford, and he had a decent season, so anything could happen in the offseason.