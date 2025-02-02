Browns Nation

Sunday, February 2, 2025
Analyst Names 2 Prospects Browns Should Target In NFL Draft

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have needs everywhere after one of the most disastrous seasons in recent memory that saw the offense stall to a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

With such major holes to fill at such key positions, the Browns were wise to pay extra attention to the Senior Bowl, where a pair of prospects stuck out to one analyst who believed they would make good fits within the Browns’ offense.

Analyst Andy McNamara of The Sick Podcast shared on X that the Browns should target Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the middle rounds.

Gordon ran for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season after posting 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns the previous year.

He’d be a seamless plug-and-play running back option for a team that desperately needs one now that Nick Chubb is heading into free agency.

As a viable option for the position, only Jerome Ford is left.

Howard just led his Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship, and he should see his draft stock benefit as a result.

He threw for career highs of 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 73 percent completion percentage.

The Browns still have Deshaun Watson on the books for a $72.9 million cap hit in 2025, and he likely won’t even play this upcoming season, considering he recently tore his Achilles for a second time.

Howard would only have to make the short trip from Columbus to Cleveland to be this team’s next franchise QB, something this team hasn’t had long-term for quite some time.

Justin Hussong
