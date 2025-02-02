Analyst Names 2 Prospects Browns Should Target In NFL Draft

The 3-14 Cleveland Browns have needs everywhere after one of the most disastrous seasons in recent memory that saw the offense stall to a league-worst 15.2 points per game.
With such major holes to fill at such key positions, the Browns were wise to pay extra attention to the Senior Bowl, where a pair of prospects stuck out to one analyst who believed they would make good fits within the Browns’ offense.
Analyst Andy McNamara of The Sick Podcast shared on X that the Browns should target Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II and Ohio State quarterback Will Howard in the middle rounds.
Andy's main takeaways for the #Browns after watching the @seniorbowl:
🟠Draft RB Ollie Gordon II
🟠Draft QB Will Howard
🟠Draft a defensive tackle
Gordon ran for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Cowboys last season after posting 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns the previous year.
He’d be a seamless plug-and-play running back option for a team that desperately needs one now that Nick Chubb is heading into free agency.
As a viable option for the position, only Jerome Ford is left.
Howard just led his Ohio State Buckeyes to a National Championship, and he should see his draft stock benefit as a result.
He threw for career highs of 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 73 percent completion percentage.
The Browns still have Deshaun Watson on the books for a $72.9 million cap hit in 2025, and he likely won’t even play this upcoming season, considering he recently tore his Achilles for a second time.
Howard would only have to make the short trip from Columbus to Cleveland to be this team's next franchise QB, something this team hasn't had long-term for quite some time.