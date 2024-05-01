Analyst Names 3 Intriguing Free-Agent WRs Browns Should Target

This year’s wide receiver draft class was loaded with talent, evidenced by the 16 athletes at this position being drafted in the first three rounds.

The Browns used only one of their six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft to select a wide receiver, drafting Louisville athlete Jamari Thrash in the fifth round.

Underwhelmed with Cleveland’s current receiving corps, Browns analyst Earl Mauldin believes the Browns should invest in another wide receiver in the post-draft free-agency market.

Mauldin – who serves as a host on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show” program – posted on Twitter three intriguing options for the Browns to explore, naming Mecole Hardman, D.J. Chark, and Tyler Boyd as wide receivers Cleveland could target.

I've moved on to post-draft free agency.. for those still clamoring for Andrew Berry to add another WR and weren't really pleased with his approach toward it during the draft….. there are a few intriguing names that the #Browns should look at If you want speed – Mecole… — Earl Da Pearl (@EarldaPearl216) April 30, 2024

Hardman spent last season with the Kansas City Chiefs after a failed stint with the New York Jets.

The 5-foot-10 receiver is among the fastest in the league, posting a 4.33-second 40-yard dash during the 2019 NFL Combine.

Chark spent last season in Carolina, playing for his third team in six seasons.

In his NFL career, Chark has caught 212 passes for 3,069 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Chark ran a 4.34-second 40-yard dash during the 2018 NFL Combine, making him a speedster who can stretch the field for his next team.

Boyd is the veteran among the group, having caught 513 catches for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns in 120 career games with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In comparison, Thrash posted a 4.46-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Combine to show he can stretch the field.

Thrash recorded 167 total receptions for 2,610 yards and 18 touchdowns in college, splitting those stats over Louisville and Georgia State.

