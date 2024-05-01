Jerry Jeudy Received A Warm Cleveland Welcome Tuesday Night

Cleveland is enjoying a fun run as a professional sports city for all three of its major teams.

The Guardians are atop the American League Central at 19-9, while the Browns made the playoffs for only the second time in 20 years last season.

Currently, the Cavaliers are in the playoffs for only the second time since LeBron James left the city after the 2018 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

One of the Browns’ newest additions joined the crowd for Tuesday’s Cavaliers game against the Orlando Magic in the fifth game of the series.

WEWS sports reporter Carly Mascitti shared a video clip to Twitter of new Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hyping up the crowd during the game.

Jerry Jeudy is in the house for game 5#Browns #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/lpn7wkq5Lr — Carly Mascitti (@carlymascitti) May 1, 2024

During the first quarter of the game, Jeudy was announced in front of the Browns-friendly crowd and received a warm ovation.

Jeudy joined the Browns in March as Cleveland traded a pair of late-round draft picks to the Broncos for the wide receiver.

Multiple other players have been spotted at Cavaliers games over the past week, including local favorite and second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones for the second game of the series.

#Browns OT Dawand Jones supporting the Cavs in Game 2 against the Magic @wkyc pic.twitter.com/om47w9MaZi — Anna Meyer (@ByAnnaMeyer) April 22, 2024

Jeudy is entering his fifth year in the league after being Denver’s first-round draft choice in 2020.

The wide receiver has caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first four seasons.

His 2022 season has been his most productive season as the former Bronco caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season