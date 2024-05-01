Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, May 1, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Jerry Jeudy Received A Warm Cleveland Welcome Tuesday Night

Jerry Jeudy Received A Warm Cleveland Welcome Tuesday Night

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland is enjoying a fun run as a professional sports city for all three of its major teams.

The Guardians are atop the American League Central at 19-9, while the Browns made the playoffs for only the second time in 20 years last season.

Currently, the Cavaliers are in the playoffs for only the second time since LeBron James left the city after the 2018 NBA Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

One of the Browns’ newest additions joined the crowd for Tuesday’s Cavaliers game against the Orlando Magic in the fifth game of the series.

WEWS sports reporter Carly Mascitti shared a video clip to Twitter of new Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy hyping up the crowd during the game.

During the first quarter of the game, Jeudy was announced in front of the Browns-friendly crowd and received a warm ovation.

Jeudy joined the Browns in March as Cleveland traded a pair of late-round draft picks to the Broncos for the wide receiver.

Multiple other players have been spotted at Cavaliers games over the past week, including local favorite and second-year offensive tackle Dawand Jones for the second game of the series.

Jeudy is entering his fifth year in the league after being Denver’s first-round draft choice in 2020.

The wide receiver has caught 211 passes for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first four seasons.

His 2022 season has been his most productive season as the former Bronco caught 67 passes for 972 yards and six touchdowns.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Analyst Reveals Surprising OL Depth Stat For 2024 Season

16 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Reveals Why Browns Remain A Playoff Team

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Make It Official With Top Star On Defense

19 hours ago

Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Elijah Moore Credits Deshaun Watson For Growth Last Season

24 hours ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines holds the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Insider Reveals Zak Zinter's Future Role With Browns

1 day ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Analyst Predicts Michael Hall Jr.'s Impact For 2024 Season

2 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Intriguing OT Prospect Via International Player Program

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Pro Bowl WR Making Comeback Attempt

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

Draft Grades Show Clear Opinion On Browns' 2024 Performance

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Legendary Browns Defender Reacts To Team's New Helmet

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Analyst Names Favorite Pick By Browns In 2024 Draft Class

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analysts Reveal Latest On New Browns Stadium Discussions

2 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Round Out Roster With 9 Undrafted Free Agents

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Key Facts About All The Browns' Day 3 Draft Picks

3 days ago

Zak Zinter #65 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts prior to the 2024 CFP National Championship game against the Washington Huskies at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

3 Things To Know About Browns' No. 85 Pick Zak Zinter

4 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

3 Things To Know About No. 54 Pick Michael Hall Jr.

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Gives Clearest Answer Yet About Shoulder Rehab

4 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces a pick by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

PFF Mocks Notable WR To Browns In Round 2

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals His Focus For 2024 Draft Picks

5 days ago

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks past a video board displaying an image of Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma after he was picked #1 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

Lincoln Riley Reveals Shocking Draft Fact About Browns, Baker Mayfield

5 days ago

Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.

Joe Thomas Reveals How Browns Should Approach OL Starters

5 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Makes A Surprising Claim About Browns' 2017 Draft

5 days ago

Field Goal Challenge - ONEPASS, allows fans to test their ability to kick a field goal through NFL uprights on field at FirstEnergy Stadium during the NFL Experience on April 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Assistant GM Details How Browns Approach Late-Round Draft Picks

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Former Browns Draft Pick Set To Announce Multiple Picks

6 days ago

Browns Nation