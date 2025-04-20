Analyst Names 3 Pass-Catchers Browns Could Target In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have holes everywhere on both sides of the ball after a quiet free-agency period, but one of the biggest needs heading into the 2025 NFL Draft is the wide receiver position.

Cleveland traded Amari Cooper at last year’s trade deadline and has let Elijah Moore hit free agency this offseason, leaving very little to get excited about alongside Jerry Jeudy, but one analyst recently named three pass-catchers who could be targets of theirs in the draft.

Cynthia Frelund of NFL Network recently shared that Travis Hunter, Emeka Egbuka, and Harold Fannin Jr. could all be firmly on Cleveland’s radar in the draft.

“There is maybe no more intriguing prospect in this class – or in the past several – than Travis Hunter, the two-way star out of Colorado that I am classifying as a pass catcher with defensive back upside. [Emeka] Egbuka has the body control, ball tracking and extremely precise route running traits that forecast to translate extremely well. No tight end was targeted more than [Harold Fannin Jr.] last season at 150 targets which he turned into the single season record for receptions and yards at the position” Frelund said.

Hunter is being pegged as the No. 2 pick by many, though Penn State’s Abdul Carter is the other most likely option at that spot, and while many have debated whether Hunter will play corner or receiver at the next level, he has said that if he isn’t allowed to do both, he’s leaving football.

Egbuka is a hometown product after winning a National Championship at Ohio State just a few months ago and could be in play with Cleveland’s second-round pick at No. 33 overall.

Fannin is coming off one of the most incredible collegiate tight end seasons of all time with 117 catches for 1,555 yards and ten touchdowns at Bowling Green, and while the Browns are set at tight end with David Njoku, there is little depth behind him and this team is in no position to be turning down potential weapons regardless of what position they play.

It wouldn’t be shocking if all three of the Browns’ first three picks were on these three players, and that would go a long way toward giving whoever the quarterback is plenty to work with in the passing game.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Avoid 1 DL Prospect In NFL Draft