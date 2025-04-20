Browns Urged To Avoid 1 DL Prospect In NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns have needs everywhere after a brutal 3-14 record season, and after opting not to break the bank and be aggressive in free agency, Browns fans are looking toward the upcoming draft to fill some of those needs.

One area that isn’t seen as the biggest need is the defensive line, and one analyst believes this team desperately needs to avoid one specific D-Line prospect high in the 2025 draft.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski recently wrote an article highlighting one prospect each team needs to avoid in the draft, and he suggested the Browns need to avoid defensive tackle Mason Graham out of Michigan, who is projected to be a top-5 pick.

“[Mason] Graham can come in and create an immediate impact, too. Cleveland is solid along the interior with veterans Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris, though a long-term option will be needed eventually. The Michigan product is simply the least-best option for the Browns based on where the team currently resides near the top of the draft order,” Sobleski wrote.

Graham would likely only come into play for the Browns if they traded the No. 2 pick and moved down a few spots, because at No. 2, Cleveland appears locked in on either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter as the selection.

Graham is seen as one of the safety picks in the draft, but Cleveland simply has much bigger needs than defensive tackle, especially at wide receiver, corner, and edge rusher, where Hunter and Carter would slot right in.

The Browns could look to select an upside defensive tackle later in the draft with one of their ten picks, but at the top of the first round, this team needs a game-breaking talent at a position of need, which is exactly what Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter would be.

