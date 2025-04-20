Analyst Names 3 Reasons Browns Should Draft Tyler Shough

Former Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class.

At 25, he’s among the oldest prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, having spent seven years in college and having multiple injuries.

However, his age and injury history do not bother analyst Matt Fontana.

Instead, Fontana said he believes that Cleveland should take a hard look at drafting Shough to become a long-term solution for the Browns’ quarterback situation.

Fontana named three reasons he believes the quarterback prospect will be successful at the next level.

The analyst cited Shough’s turnover rate in college as his first reason, saying that he “does not turn the football over.”

Last season, Shough threw six interceptions while at Louisville to back up Fontana’s claim.

He pointed to Shough’s size as his second reason the Browns should like this prospect.

Shough is 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds, and Fontana said the quarterback “has a rocket for an arm.”

Finally, Fontana liked Shough’s ability to evade sacks as his final reason that Cleveland should look at this prospect.

As a full-time starter last season, the quarterback was sacked only 14 times.

Shough isn’t known for his mobility, suggesting he makes quick decisions and understands how to move inside the pocket to avoid would-be tacklers.

The analyst noted that Shough’s injuries were primarily broken bones, incidents that do not suggest the quarterback will experience lingering health issues.

