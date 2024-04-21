Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why There’s No ‘Rush’ To Name Play-Caller

The Cleveland Browns hired Ken Dorsey during the offseason, naming the former Buffalo offensive coordinator to the same position in Cleveland.

Since his hiring, local media outlets have asked if head coach Kevin Stefanski would choose to call plays this season.

Stefanski has coyly answered those questions throughout the entire offseason, deflecting the question instead of addressing it head-on.

ESPN Cleveland shared to Twitter a radio interview by Stefanski where the head coach explained why he would not “rush” that decision.

Stefanski said the delay is due to seeing how the offseason and training camp goes so he can make a “very-informed decision” when he finally decides who will call the plays this year.

He emphasized the need to empower his offensive coordinator throughout the organization to make strides offensively, specifically with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the backups at that position.

Stefanski pointed out that in addition to himself and Dorsey, two other coaches on the staff – tight ends coach Tommy Rees and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea – have also called plays at the collegiate and professional level.

With so much combined experience calling plays, Stefanski explained, the eventual play-caller will have a significant opportunity to rely on other coaches should the need arise during a game.

Stefanski reiterated his goals for the team this offseason, saying that he wants to see improvement on both sides of the football and to build the schemes both units will utilize before worrying about which coach will call plays for the offense in 2024.

