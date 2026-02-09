Analyst Names 4 Internal Candidates Likely To Replace Jim Schwartz

Cleveland Browns fans recently found out the news that was mostly expected, but was still difficult to hear. After being turned down as head coach, Jim Schwartz announced that he was resigning from the coaching staff, leaving his position as defensive coordinator.

The Browns’ defense was one of the best in the league in 2025 and was by far their most highly-regarded unit. Schwartz will now be a highly sought-after defensive mind, someone who could be a significant asset to a team in need.

Fans and analysts alike have been trying to figure out who will be the best replacement for him, whether it’s an internal or external candidate. Judging by his conversation on 92.3’s The Fan, writer Scott Petrak seems to be in the first camp, saying it will most likely be someone who’s already in the organization.

“I agree that it might be an internal promotion, whether that’s Ephraim Banda, Jason Tarver, Brandon Lynch, Jacques Cesaire,” Petrak said.

An internal hire could make a lot of sense for the Browns, as these four candidates already have familiarity with this team. They were either indirectly or directly responsible for how well this side of the ball played in 2025, which could give them a head start for 2026.

Ephraim Banda has been the safeties coach since 2023, when he joined the Browns after over `10 years in the collegiate coaching circuit.

Jason Tarver has been the linebackers coach since 2020, so he has plenty of experience with this team. He was also a big help in Carson Schwesinger’s rookie season, one that netted him the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Brandon Lynch has also been a part of the coaching staff since 2020, spending time as the defensive backs coach and as the cornerbacks coach.

Jacques Cesaire has not only been the Browns’ defensive line coach since 2023, but he also played in the NFL for nine seasons, all of which were with the San Diego Chargers.

All four of these prospective candidates bring something different to the table. If the Browns decide to go with one of them, it will be interesting to see how their career experience helps them keep this unit heading in the right direction.

