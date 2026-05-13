Insider Names 2 Browns Rookies Who Stood Out Most In Minicamp

Rookie minicamp for the Cleveland Browns has ended, and the fans were fortunate enough to get a first glimpse at what already looks to be another exceptional draft class. GM Andrew Berry had a great class in 2025 when he brought in Mason Graham, Carson Schwesinger, Harold Fannin Jr., Quinshon Judkins, and Shedeur Sanders, and early indications are that he might have brought in even more foundational stars in 2026.

Of course, it’s still so early, but it’s tough to temper the excitement after seeing what the rookies were able to do in minicamp. Cleveland.com’s Ashley Bastock recently detailed who stood out to her when she observed Cleveland’s minicamp sessions, and she highlighted a pair of high draft picks who looked great.

During a recent appearance on Afternoon Drive on 92.3 The Fan, Bastock highlighted how impressive second-rounders Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren were in camp.

“I think the two that I felt really passed that eyeball test were Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Both these guys are like 6’4″. They’re the biggest guys out there. Boston, I left wondering, how much weight they could potentially want him to add because it looks like he has some room on his frame to add some more weight and really be that big red-zone target that I think the Browns just have been lacking in their receiver room over the last few years. McNeil-Warren, I love the versatility. I would think that we’re going to see a lot more three-safety looks in this defense,” said Bastock.

"I think the two that I felt really passed that eyeball test were Denzel Boston and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren." 🚨 @AshleyBastock42 w/ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin details the two #Browns rookies that stood out most in rookie minicamp pic.twitter.com/zGqZXmM7MJ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) May 13, 2026

McNeil-Warren has been turning heads for weeks as many were surprised he fell so far in the draft. A lot of mocks had him going in the middle of the first round, and Cleveland landed him at the end of Round 2. He has a lot of the same traits that the Seattle Seahawks saw in Nick Emmanwori last year as they quickly turned him into a key rover-type weapon on their Super Bowl-winning defense.

It’s hard to even think of the last time the Browns had the type of receiver like Boston. He reportedly sees himself as a Mike Evans or Tee Higgins type. There certainly wasn’t anybody like that on the team last year, and whoever the quarterback is will benefit considerably from having him around, even in a limited role out of the gate.

These are exciting times to be a Browns fan, and these two are just a few reasons why. It’s shaping up to be a fun season.

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