Bernie Kosar Names His Choice For Browns’ Starting QB

Retired NFL icon Bernie Kosar knows a thing or two about being a quarterback. And he knows how the Cleveland Browns organization works and what the fans want. Therefore, Kosar’s latest prediction about who could be the team’s starting quarterback in 2026 should be taken seriously.

In a new interview with Yahoo Sports, he said that Shedeur Sanders impressed him last year, and he wouldn’t be shocked to see him as QB1 in the new season.

“I really enjoyed how Shedeur played at the end of last season. Us quarterbacks, we get too much credit when we win, too much blame when we lose. We were very void of talent with the Browns on offense last year. For Shedeur to come in as a rook with a really limited talented roster around him offensively, he’s certainly made plays. He deserves to be in this mix, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Shedeur get this opportunity early if he doesn’t come out as the Game 1 starter,” Kosar said.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see Shedeur get this opportunity early if he doesn't come out as the Game 1 starter." 👀 Bernie Kosar believes there's a real chance Shedeur could start for the Browns. (via Yahoo Sports Daily) pic.twitter.com/2ql06Gulit — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 13, 2026

Kosar made sure to remind fans that Sanders was working with the roster he was given last year. Many fans feel he didn’t live up to the hype and showed a lot of areas where he could improve, but Kosar feels that it’s the offense around him that held him back.

Thankfully for Sanders, the Browns have been working hard this offseason to improve the offense, so he wouldn’t be playing with the same lineup in the new season.

Sanders definitely heard quite a few criticisms last year, but he handled them well, stating that he wants more from himself. Some of the issues he had were those that plague fellow rookies, and there is a chance that he looks much better in his second season after more time with his teammates and a productive training camp.

Just because Kosar thinks that Sanders could come out on top doesn’t mean it’ll happen. According to most reports, the battle for the starting quarterback is going to be intense, and either Sanders or Deshaun Watson could come out on top.

Kosar feels Sanders has earned the right to start this year, but the only opinion that really matters is Todd Monken’s.

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