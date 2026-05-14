Oddsmakers Know Who They Think Will Start For Browns In 2026

The Cleveland Browns have had their ups and downs throughout the years, and while they’ve had a few playoff appearances over the past two decades, this team has been mostly filled with heartbreak and frustrations. They’ve had elite defenses during parts of this stretch, but for whatever reason, the offense has failed to get on the same page.

This is largely due to the team’s inability to find a solid long-term starting quarterback, someone who can lead this organization through thick and thin. It hasn’t mattered if they’d pursued options in free agency or in the draft; nothing has seemed to work in Cleveland, at least in this important position.

Despite making several roster moves over the past few weeks, the Browns have stayed stagnant at quarterback. Unless there’s a major change, they’re going to roll into the 2026 campaign with their QBs from 2025 battling it out for the top spot, which includes Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel.

ESPN Cleveland recently noted that the FanDuel Sportsbook already posted their odds for the Browns’ Week 1 starter, giving a slight edge to Watson at -174.

“Week 1 Browns starting QB odds are out Deshaun Watson -174 Shedeur Sanders +136 Dillon Gabriel +5500 Who do you think should be QB1?” ESPN Cleveland posted.

Week 1 Browns starting QB odds are out 👀👀👀👀 Deshaun Watson -174

Shedeur Sanders +136

Dillon Gabriel +5500 Who do you think should be QB1? (via @FDSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/0dqPT0weiR — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) May 13, 2026

This is likely not a huge surprise to fans, but it appears that Gabriel, at least at this point in the offseason, has little to no chance at being the team’s starter in Week 1. There’s always a chance, but if a sportsbook is offering odds like this, it’s an indication that it’s not likely to happen.

FanDuel’s odds all but confirm what fans have been thinking for months: this is going to be a two-horse race between Sanders and Watson. Both players bring unique traits to the table, and both have their pros and cons to being a starter in the NFL.

It will be interesting to see who Todd Monken opens the season with, especially considering he’s spent a lot of time and energy developing this offense lately, hoping for significantly improved results from the previous season.

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