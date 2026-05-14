Browns Rookie WRs Will Get Priceless Education In Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns went through the offseason with a clear plan that the draft was going to be the avenue to find wide receiver help, and GM Andrew Berry did exactly that by drafting KC Concepcion 24th overall before doubling down and taking Denzel Boston in the second round. Both should play huge roles right away.

Concepcion and Boston are two completely different receivers as Concepcion is more of a dynamic Jaylen Waddle or Devonta Smith type while Boston sees himself more akin to Mike Evans, Nico Collins, or Tee Higgins. If they can produce similar to any of those guys, this offense is in for a huge shot in the arm.

The two of them are already looking great, as insider Mary Kay Cabot recently detailed in an article for Cleveland.com. She believes the rookie receivers will have a big advantage and learn a lot from facing Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell every day in training camp.

“They’ve got a couple of the best cornerbacks in the NFL to teach them the ropes in Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell,” Cabot noted. “By the time these guys get done with training camp, they are going to know the ins and outs of what really good cornerbacks are going to be doing against them.”

The Tyson Campbell trade surprised some people last season, but he played with a renewed sense of energy after the trade and looks to be a long-term solution at the position for the Browns. Ward has been one of the best in the business for years, and the two of them should make this fan base feel safe knowing they have one of the best CB tandems in the NFL at the back end of the defense in 2026.

Depth at corner was an issue going into the offseason, which is why Emmanuel McNeil-Warren was taken in Round 2 out of Toledo as well. He can slot in all over the defense and will also benefit greatly from spending time alongside Campbell and Ward.

This is going to be an entirely new offense in 2026, and hopefully Boston and Concepcion can both turn into stars. Going against Ward and Campbell should only help them do that.

NEXT:

Insider Names 2 Browns Rookies Who Stood Out Most In Minicamp