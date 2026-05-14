Taylen Green Opened Up About Being A Brown And It’s Hard Not To Love

Most Cleveland Browns fans have not been shocked to see the team’s approach to the quarterback position over the past several weeks. Todd Monken wasn’t expected to make any massive changes when he was added as head coach, at least in Year 1.

It seemed like the plan was to ride with who they had on the roster for at least one more season. Best-case scenario, they’d get solid production out of one of those passers, which could set them up for the foreseeable future.

Worst-case, the 2026 campaign could be a bust, but with an incoming class of quarterback prospects that could be among the best in recent history, it wouldn’t be a terrible consolation prize.

All of this isn’t to say that the Browns have been completely stagnant, as they used a late-round draft pick on QB prospect Taylen Green. It doesn’t seem likely that Green will be fighting for a starting role, but as he mentioned in a recent video shared by the team, he’s grateful for any opportunity he can get.

“It’s football, at the end of the day. This is the best job in the world. We’re still playing a game. To get paid for it, for it to be my professional job, it’s truly a blessing. It’s a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. Especially wearing the Browns helmet, it’s something you can’t take for granted,” Green said.

Taylen not taking it for granted full pod ➡️ https://t.co/vHBhbYuDyf pic.twitter.com/h0i0OaMtHN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 13, 2026

Green mentioned how exciting it is that he gets paid to play a game, a dream that is only realized by a small percentage of worldwide football players. Whether he sees the field in 2026 or not, being on a roster is a great experience for any athlete, as they can soak up as much knowledge as possible from their teammates and coaches.

Green isn’t a typical late-round pick, as his athleticism and overall skill set were put on full display during his time at Arkansas. That doesn’t always translate, but if he gets a shot, either for the Browns or another team, he’s going to make the most of that opportunity.

This team has had its fair share of challenges in this position, and they’re seemingly willing to do whatever it takes to find the right person for the job, which includes taking late-round fliers on players who could pan out.

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Oddsmakers Know Who They Think Will Start For Browns In 2026