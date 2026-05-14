Analyst Makes Bold 2027 Draft Prediction About Browns

The dust is still settling from the 2026 NFL draft, but that doesn’t mean analysts and fans aren’t already thinking of the years ahead. In fact, some people are putting together mock drafts for next season.

In his 2027 mock draft for CBS Sports, Josh Edwards predicted that the Browns would acquire quarterback LaNorris Sellers out of South Carolina as the fourth pick.

Sellers isn’t a “finished product,” according to Edwards, but the Browns might still zero in on him.

“LaNorris Sellers is still very much a vision rather than a finished product. Cleveland would have a difficult time passing up a potential heir apparent to Myles Garrett, but how long can they continue trotting out quarterback play that is insufficient to win football games?” Edwards wrote.

Sellers has spent three seasons with the Gamecocks. Although Edwards believes that he needs to improve his game a bit more before he’s ready for the NFL, he is still someone to keep close tabs on.

There are plenty of questions about the Browns’ QB situation right now, and Cleveland could see a lot of changes in the season ahead.

Right now, all reports indicate that Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will battle it out for the starting quarterback position. With a new coaching staff behind them, they could take the team’s offense to the next level.

If that happens, a new quarterback may not be on the team’s mind when the 2027 draft rolls around. But if the Browns are still struggling to figure out that position, they could try to get Sellers or someone like him.

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