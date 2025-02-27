TE Prospect Says He Would Love To Play With David Njoku

Before participating in workouts this weekend, the NFL Combine allows prospects to share their thoughts about where they might fit in at the next level.

On Thursday, offensive players were lining up to take their turn at the podium, discussing potential fits with multiple NFL franchises.

Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo believes he could be a good fit for the Cleveland Browns despite the team having Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku on the roster.

Arroyo shared his thoughts about joining the Browns, explaining that he would love to learn the ropes from another former Hurricane star like Njoku.

“It would be great to be on the field with another ‘Cane, have somebody to learn from. It would be a great experience,” Arroyo said.

#Miami TE Elijah Arroyo would love to be paired with fellow ‘Cane David Njoku, whom he calls an “athletic freak” pic.twitter.com/4zAmO8GDzo — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 27, 2025

Arroyo appears primed to be the next NFL tight end that Miami has produced after his four-year stint with the Hurricanes.

His senior season was his most productive as he played in all 13 games for the Hurricanes, nabbing 35 receptions for 590 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound player is part of a deep tight end draft class, and analysts have projected as many as 10 prospects could become full-time NFL starters during their professional careers.

Arroyo’s draft projections have suffered after he played in only 11 games during his sophomore and junior seasons due to injuries, and lingering questions remain about how his knee will fair with the NFL’s grueling schedule.

Njoku last played for Miami in 2016, and Cleveland drafted him the following year with the No. 29 overall selection in the draft.

